Quinnipiac 58, Stephen F. Austin 44

Antwi-Boasiako 0-2 0-0 0, Hawkins 1-4 8-8 10, Jackson-Posey 3-11 1-2 7, Tezeno 0-2 0-0 0, Ware 5-10 0-1 11, Hall 4-10 0-2 8, Hayman 1-5 0-0 2, Cajuste 1-4 0-0 2, Armbrester 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 17-53 9-13 44.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute