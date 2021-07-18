Quick turnaround: Pirates sign top overall pick Henry Davis WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer July 18, 2021 Updated: July 18, 2021 11:17 a.m.
1 of9 Number one overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in last week's Major League baseball draft, Henry Davis slips on a Pirates jersey with the help of general manager Ben Cherington at PNC Park before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 18, 2021. The Pirates signed the 21-year-old catcher on Sunday, a week removed from taking him with the first overall pick in the draft. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Henry Davis loved his time at Louisville. It's what helped make the hard-hitting catcher the first overall pick in the amateur draft.
Still, he was eager to move on. So rather than mess around negotiating with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Davis practically sprinted to the bargaining table to get something done, signing with Pittsburgh on Sunday just a week after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called his name.