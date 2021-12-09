QB Bryce Young of Alabama voted AP Player of the Year RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer Dec. 9, 2021 Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 1:01 p.m.
1 of18 Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama won 24-22. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes in the pocket against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama won 24-22. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 FILE - Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson rushers against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Hutchinson was selected to The Associated Press All-Big Ten team in results released Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates with the trophy after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 FILE - Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 FILE - Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett passes against Wake Forest during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett runs for a touchdown during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Wake Forest Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett celebrates after their win against Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 FILE - Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Tony Ding/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Vasha Hunt/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is The Associated Press college football player of the year, giving the Crimson Tide its second consecutive winner.
Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters and 137 points to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (four first-place votes, 67 points) for the AP Player of the Year honor presented by Regions Bank.