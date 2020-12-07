Pullin scores 22 to lead UC Riverside past Denver 83-63

Recommended Video:

DENVER (AP) — Zyon Pullin scored a career-high 22 points as UC Riverside easily defeated Denver 83-63 on Sunday, showing that what happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas.

UC Riverside showed no letdown after toppling the University of Washington in its previous game, Dec. 1 in Las Vegas. The Highlanders were a late addition to the multi-team event, travelling to Las Vegas on 24-hours notice.

Sunday, Pullin scored 20 in the first half, making eight of his first nine shots, as UC Riverside rocked Denver for a 48-29 halftime lead.

Jock Perry added 14 points for UC Riverside (2-1). Arinze Chidom added 13 points. Wil Tattersall had 12 points.

Jase Townsend had 16 points for the Pioneers (1-1). Frank Ryder added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com