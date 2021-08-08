Pujols homers against team that cut him, Dodgers beat Angels JILL PAINTER LOPEZ, Associated Press Aug. 8, 2021 Updated: Aug. 8, 2021 8:13 p.m.
1 of12 Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols throws his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols follows through on a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols celebrates at the plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the second inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh leaps to catch a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy during the second inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner dives back to first base to tag up on a fly ball hit by Max Muncy during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Home plate umpire John Tumpane, right, leaps away from Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, left, who was sliding into home on a single by AJ Pollock during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his first home run against the Los Angeles Angels since they released him in May, sending Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-2 win Sunday.
Cody Bellinger, the former NL MVP who has struggled mightily this season, homered for the second straight game, helping the World Series champions take two of three at Dodger Stadium in the Freeway Series.
Written By
JILL PAINTER LOPEZ