Princeton 74, Army 66

Evbuomwan 6-8 2-3 14, Kellman 0-3 0-0 0, Pierce 2-5 2-2 7, Allocco 6-13 2-3 15, Langborg 3-13 3-4 10, Lee 2-5 3-4 9, Peters 5-10 0-0 15, O'Connell 2-3 0-1 4, Austin 0-0 0-0 0, Kiszka 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-17 74.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute