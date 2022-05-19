Preakness tradition Alibi Breakfast back after 2 years off STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer May 19, 2022
1 of23 Horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas stands at the stables after Preakness entrant Secret Oath worked out ahead of the Preakness Horse Race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Baltimore. Lukas could have entered the filly in the Black-Eyed Susan on Friday. Instead, the 86-year-old Hall of Fame trainer chose the Preakness for the Kentucky Oaks winner, who has done well facing off against male horses in previous opportunities. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Black-Eyed Susan cocktails were flowing, D. Wayne Lukas was telling jokes and things finally felt fully back to normal at Old Hilltop.
While the Kentucky Derby winner isn't at the Preakness, the tradition of the Alibi Breakfast returned Thursday to Pimlico Race Course after a two-year absence because of the pandemic. The event has evolved from its origins in the 1930s but still brings owners, trainers and other horsemen together for chicken and waffles in the kind of relaxed, lighthearted atmosphere the second jewel of the Triple Crown is known for after the intensity of the Derby.