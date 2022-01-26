Skip to main content
Sports

Portland Trail Blazers Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 29 36.4 222-552 .402 92-284 159-181 .878 695 24.0
McCollum 29 35.2 228-530 .430 94-233 42-59 .712 592 20.4
Powell 35 32.7 213-470 .453 77-192 139-169 .822 642 18.3
Simons 41 27.7 223-510 .437 111-280 66-72 .917 623 15.2
Nurkic 44 27.3 242-451 .537 9-44 140-202 .693 633 14.4
Little 42 25.9 145-315 .460 51-154 69-94 .734 410 9.8
McLemore 30 17.3 91-214 .425 71-170 19-24 .792 272 9.1
Covington 44 29.3 121-310 .390 73-208 24-30 .800 339 7.7
Nance 37 23.2 102-198 .515 19-62 32-49 .653 255 6.9
Smith 29 17.1 67-159 .421 6-27 34-49 .694 174 6.0
Perry 2 20.5 4-9 .444 1-2 2-2 1.000 11 5.5
Zeller 27 13.1 51-90 .567 0-4 38-49 .776 140 5.2
McGriff 3 15.3 5-14 .357 2-6 2-2 1.000 14 4.7
Williams 2 6.0 2-3 .667 0-0 4-7 .571 8 4.0
Elleby 26 10.9 36-83 .434 13-40 13-16 .813 98 3.8
Watford 21 9.7 27-55 .491 0-5 15-23 .652 69 3.3
Snell 32 13.2 26-73 .356 18-56 3-3 1.000 73 2.3
Blevins 6 6.0 4-11 .364 4-9 0-2 .000 12 2.0
Brown 18 4.7 13-31 .419 0-6 6-13 .462 32 1.8
Cumberland 3 4.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
TEAM 47 240.5 1823-4080 .447 641-1783 807-1046 .772 5094 108.4
OPPONENTS 47 240.5 1924-4067 .473 635-1715 778-1029 .756 5261 111.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 13 107 120 4.1 212 7.3 37 1 17 83 11
McCollum 29 93 122 4.2 127 4.4 63 0 31 61 21
Powell 14 89 103 2.9 75 2.1 78 0 35 54 15
Simons 19 88 107 2.6 144 3.5 81 0 20 70 6
Nurkic 124 355 479 10.9 122 2.8 152 1 53 107 26
Little 58 178 236 5.6 54 1.3 82 0 25 40 36
McLemore 7 34 41 1.4 23 .8 45 0 11 21 4
Covington 38 207 245 5.6 53 1.2 116 1 63 50 56
Nance 58 151 209 5.6 73 2.0 67 0 38 27 13
Smith 14 50 64 2.2 100 3.4 42 0 34 42 10
Perry 2 5 7 3.5 2 1.0 6 0 1 1 0
Zeller 50 75 125 4.6 22 .8 56 0 8 19 6
McGriff 6 9 15 5.0 3 1.0 7 0 0 0 1
Williams 0 2 2 1.0 2 1.0 0 0 0 0 0
Elleby 15 38 53 2.0 18 .7 35 0 13 11 2
Watford 15 39 54 2.6 15 .7 22 0 3 14 10
Snell 10 45 55 1.7 17 .5 35 0 5 10 4
Blevins 0 3 3 .5 2 .3 1 0 0 3 0
Brown 8 14 22 1.2 5 .3 11 0 2 6 4
Cumberland 1 2 3 1.0 1 .3 2 0 0 0 0
TEAM 481 1584 2065 43.9 1070 22.8 938 3 359 658 225
OPPONENTS 435 1606 2041 43.4 1202 25.6 936 4 356 641 211
