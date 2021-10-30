Skip to main content
Sports

Portland Trail Blazers Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
McCollum 5 32.4 45-98 .459 22-49 9-10 .900 121 24.2
Lillard 5 31.8 33-89 .371 11-42 19-20 .950 96 19.2
Powell 3 23.7 13-27 .481 7-13 9-10 .900 42 14.0
Nurkic 5 24.8 24-45 .533 1-5 15-21 .714 64 12.8
Simons 5 22.8 25-54 .463 12-30 1-1 1.000 63 12.6
Little 5 25.2 17-33 .515 6-13 5-7 .714 45 9.0
Zeller 5 18.0 12-20 .600 0-2 13-21 .619 37 7.4
Covington 5 28.2 9-26 .346 8-23 0-0 .000 26 5.2
Nance 5 17.8 11-20 .550 3-7 1-2 .500 26 5.2
McLemore 2 8.5 3-8 .375 2-7 2-2 1.000 10 5.0
Smith 4 14.5 7-13 .538 2-2 3-7 .429 19 4.8
Brown 4 6.0 6-13 .462 0-3 0-3 .000 12 3.0
Elleby 4 6.3 3-8 .375 1-3 0-0 .000 7 1.8
TEAM 5 240.0 208-454 .458 75-199 77-104 .740 568 113.6
OPPONENTS 5 240.0 198-457 .433 72-204 65-98 .663 533 106.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
McCollum 3 17 20 4.0 13 2.6 13 0 9 15 8
Lillard 2 15 17 3.4 38 7.6 9 0 3 15 0
Powell 0 10 10 3.3 1 .3 3 0 0 1 1
Nurkic 14 47 61 12.2 9 1.8 14 0 7 12 3
Simons 2 13 15 3.0 12 2.4 5 0 2 4 0
Little 9 19 28 5.6 4 .8 9 0 5 5 3
Zeller 11 16 27 5.4 5 1.0 15 0 3 4 2
Covington 2 26 28 5.6 1 .2 10 0 6 5 4
Nance 5 19 24 4.8 5 1.0 8 0 3 5 1
McLemore 0 0 0 .0 1 .5 0 0 0 1 0
Smith 1 6 7 1.8 13 3.3 2 0 4 6 2
Brown 4 7 11 2.8 4 1.0 3 0 1 2 2
Elleby 0 7 7 1.8 1 .3 3 0 0 3 0
TEAM 53 202 255 51.0 107 21.4 94 0 43 80 26
OPPONENTS 46 171 217 43.4 132 26.4 103 0 49 76 19
