Portland 136, Dallas 119

Bullock 8-10 0-0 24, Hardaway Jr. 4-10 0-0 10, Powell 3-4 2-4 8, Dinwiddie 8-12 5-5 25, Doncic 7-19 1-6 15, Bertans 2-3 0-0 6, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Pinson 4-7 0-0 11, Hardy 2-5 2-2 7, Lawson 1-4 0-0 3, Ntilikina 3-5 0-0 7, Wright IV 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 43-82 11-19 119.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships