Portland 117, San Antonio 110

Kel.Johnson 6-14 4-5 20, Sochan 2-3 2-2 6, Poeltl 14-17 3-5 31, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Vassell 7-15 3-3 21, Bates-Diop 5-7 0-0 10, McDermott 2-8 1-1 6, Roby 2-4 0-1 4, Bassey 3-4 0-0 6, Richardson 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 44-85 13-17 110.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute