Portland 107, Houston 95

Hart 5-6 1-1 12, Winslow 1-4 0-0 2, Nurkic 6-11 1-2 14, Lillard 7-20 6-8 25, Simons 11-21 5-5 32, Brown III 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Watford 2-5 1-3 6, Eubanks 3-4 0-0 6, Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Sharpe 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 40-85 14-19 107.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies