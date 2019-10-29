Portis rallies Knicks past Bulls 105-98 for first win

NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby Portis is over his anger at the Chicago Bulls, so Monday night wasn't about the need for revenge.

All he wanted was a win, and he knew it wouldn't come until he started playing better.

Portis scored a season-high 28 points against his former team, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining, and the New York Knicks beat the Bulls 105-98 for their first victory of the season.

Portis had totaled just 18 points in his first three games with the Knicks, but was superb in bringing New York back from an 18-point deficit. The reserve was 10 for 14, making all four 3-pointers, and added 11 rebounds.

The 2015 first-round pick of the Bulls spent 3½ seasons in Chicago before being traded last season to Washington. He played them three times after the trade, so he viewed them as just another team — even though it appeared he turned and said something toward the Bulls bench after one of his baskets.

"I'm just an animated player. I don't know what I'm saying sometimes," Portis said. "I just have fun. I love playing this game.

"I feel like I wasn't myself the first couple games and I didn't bring the energy, so I had to get back to being who I am."

The Knicks needed all of it on a night when they fell behind with a dreadful start and stayed that way until the fourth quarter. They never even led until Portis' go-ahead 3, which he followed with another 3 that pushed it to 103-98 during a 15-0 run to finish the game.

"I've always said that Bobby Portis is one of my favorite guys of all time," Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. "He's a tough, competitive guy who works and cares. We traded Bobby Portis because that's what happens in our league. It doesn't mean we're not fond of that player or don't believe in that player. There are situations when a deal works and you put a player in it. He played great tonight. I'm disappointed that we lost but I'm happy that he played well."

Rookie RJ Barrett added 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks, who had dropped their first three games. Kevin Knox II scored 14 points, and Julius Randle finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Zach LaVine scored 21 points for the Bulls, who fell to 1-3. Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds — and didn't buy that it was just another game for Portis.

"He was juiced about this game as soon as he came to New York," Carter said. "He put on social media that he was looking forward to playing against the Chicago Bulls. We all knew that he was excited and very juiced, and he played a great game."

The Knicks missed 13 of their first 15 shots and quickly fell behind by double digits. The Bulls led 33-15 after one quarter and re-opened an 18-point cushion in the third quarter.

After Portis made a 3-pointer to tie it at 88 with 6:09 to go, Chicago pushed ahead again. LaVine and Lauri Markkanen made consecutive 3-pointers to cap a 10-2 burst that made it 98-90 with about 3½ minutes left, but the Knicks pitched a shutout from there. Fans chanted Portis' name in the final minute after booing the Knicks during their home opener two nights earlier.

"It was great. It was electric in there," Barrett said. "Hopefully we get to have this feeling many more times."

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago scored before any time had come off the clock in the third quarter. The Knicks' Marcus Morris was called for a technical foul as the first half ended, and LaVine made the technical free throw before the second half began. ... Markkanen scored 18 points.

Knicks: The Knicks were without Dennis Smith Jr., who is away from the team because of a death in his family. Coach David Fizdale said he didn't know when Smith would rejoin the team, saying it was the guard's choice. ... Elfrid Payton left the game with a sore right hamstring. ... The Knicks said Al Bianchi died Monday in Arizona at 87. Bianchi was the Knicks' general manager from 1987-91.

PERFECT NO MORE

Otto Porter Jr., who was dealt to the Bulls from Washington in the Portis trade, lost for the first time as a pro at Madison Square Garden. He had been 7-0.

RANDLE'S ROLL

Randle has double-doubles in all four games, the longest streak by a player to begin his Knicks career since Zach Randolph did it in his first seven in 2007-08.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit Cleveland on Wednesday.

Knicks: Visit Orlando on Wednesday.

___

