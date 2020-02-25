Porter leads Cavs to comeback win over Heat, 125-119 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 125-119 on Monday night.

Porter's dunk after a pass from Kevin Love gave Cleveland a 119-118 lead with 1:20 to play. Fellow rookie Darius Garland's runner in the lane put the Cavaliers ahead 121-118 with 40 seconds remaining.

Jae Crowder missed a 3-pointer from the corner before Love scored after an offensive rebound with six seconds left and Porter hit two free throws to seal the win.

Cleveland trailed 84-62 midway through the third quarter before starting its stunning comeback, which came with Andre Drummond and Collin Sexton on the bench.

Love had 17 points and 14 rebounds as seven Cleveland players scored in double figures. Larry Nance Jr. scored 16 points and Tristan Thompson added 15.

Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Miami. Goran Dragic also scored 22 and Kendrick Nunn, who tied the game with six seconds left in regulation, added 21.

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, top, dunks against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr. (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers played their first home game since J.B. Bickerstaff replaced John Beilein as head coach. Beilein resigned during the All-Star break.

Miami played without All-Star Jimmy Butler, who missed his second straight game because of personal reasons. The Heat routed the Cavaliers 124-105 on Saturday, a game in which Miami never trailed and led by 31 points.

The Heat appeared to be on their way to another easy win on this night. Miami scored the first 10 points and stretched a double-figure lead until Cleveland's stunning comeback.

Porter hit consecutive 3-pointers to give Cleveland its first lead, 107-104, with four minutes left in regulation.

Dragic was given a technical foul when it appeared he bumped into Nance while play was stopped in the fourth. Love made the foul shot.

Nunn's rebound basket tied the game with six seconds remaining. Porter missed a fadeaway jumper, and a rebound dunk by Nance came after time expired.

TIP-INS

Heat: Coach Erik Spoelstra was given a technical for complaining about a no-call in the second quarter. ... F Derrick Jones Jr. started in place of Butler. ... G Tyler Herro (sore right ankle) and C Meyers Leonard (sprained left ankle) have not played since Feb. 3.

Cavaliers: G Dante Exum went to the floor with a sprained left ankle and limped to the locker room in the second quarter. He did not return. ... Cleveland made seven shots and had four turnovers in the first quarter. ... Sexton has scored in double figures in 28 straight games.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Miami begins a five-game homestand that runs through March 4.

Cavaliers: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday. The 76ers are 3-0 against Cleveland this season, including a 141-94 win on Dec. 7.