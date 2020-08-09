Popyrin withdraws from US Open; Krueger gets wild-card spot

Recommended Video:

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexei Popyrin withdrew from the U.S. Open on Sunday, allowing 2012 champion Andy Murray to move into the main draw.

That means Murray can relinquish the wild-card invitation he received from the U.S. Tennis Association, which now will be given to American Mitchell Krueger.

Popyrin is a 21-year-old Australian who is ranked 103rd. He joins Australians Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios as players who are skipping the U.S. Open, which is scheduled to be played without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic in New York starting on Aug. 31.

The 26-year-old Krueger, who is based in Texas, is ranked 195th.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports