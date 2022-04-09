Pittsburgh-St. Louis Runs

Pirates first. Daniel Vogelbach singles to shallow infield. Bryan Reynolds singles to shallow left field. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to center field. Bryan Reynolds to second. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Yoshi Tsutsugo out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Harrison Bader. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Josh VanMeter flies out to shallow infield to Harrison Bader. Ben Gamel walks. Ke'Bryan Hayes to second. Bryan Reynolds to third. Cole Tucker flies out to left field to Tyler O'Neill.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Pirates 1, Cardinals 0.