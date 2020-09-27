Pittsburgh-Cleveland Runs

Pirates second. Bryan Reynolds singles to shallow center field. Erik Gonzalez grounds out to shallow left field. Bryan Reynolds out at second. JT Riddle reaches on error, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Carlos Santana. Jose Osuna singles to right field. JT Riddle scores. Andrew Susac pops out to shallow right field to Cesar Hernandez.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Pirates 1, Indians 0.

Pirates third. Adam Frazier flies out to center field to Oscar Mercado. Ke'Bryan Hayes homers to center field. Colin Moran strikes out swinging. Josh Bell grounds out to shortstop, Jose Ramirez to Carlos Santana.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 2, Indians 0.

Indians third. Francisco Lindor flies out to left field to JT Riddle. Cesar Hernandez singles to shallow infield. Jose Ramirez lines out to deep left center field to JT Riddle. Carlos Santana homers to center field. Cesar Hernandez scores. Franmil Reyes flies out to deep right field to Jose Osuna.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 2, Indians 2.

Pirates fifth. Jose Osuna homers to center field. Andrew Susac lines out to deep left field to Josh Naylor. Adam Frazier doubles to right center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes is intentionally walked. Colin Moran reaches on a fielder's choice to second base, advances to 2nd. Ke'Bryan Hayes out at second. Adam Frazier scores. Throwing error by Francisco Lindor. Josh Bell hit by pitch. Bryan Reynolds called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Pirates 4, Indians 2.

Pirates sixth. Erik Gonzalez strikes out on a foul tip. JT Riddle singles to right center field. Jose Osuna doubles. JT Riddle to third. Andrew Susac walks. Adam Frazier doubles to deep right center field. Andrew Susac to third. Jose Osuna scores. JT Riddle scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes strikes out swinging. Colin Moran grounds out to second base, Francisco Lindor to Carlos Santana.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 6, Indians 2.

Indians sixth. Jose Ramirez doubles. Carlos Santana walks. Franmil Reyes homers to center field. Carlos Santana scores. Jose Ramirez scores. Josh Naylor grounds out to shallow infield, Geoff Hartlieb to Josh Bell. Jordan Luplow grounds out to shallow infield, Geoff Hartlieb to Josh Bell. Roberto Perez singles to right field. Oscar Mercado singles to right field. Roberto Perez to second. Francisco Lindor grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Josh Bell.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 6, Indians 5.

Indians seventh. Cesar Hernandez hit by pitch. Jose Ramirez doubles to deep center field. Cesar Hernandez to third. Carlos Santana doubles to right field. Jose Ramirez scores. Cesar Hernandez scores. Franmil Reyes out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Bryan Reynolds. Carlos Santana scores. Josh Naylor pops out to shallow center field to Adam Frazier. Jordan Luplow pops out to shallow infield to Andrew Susac.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 8, Pirates 6.