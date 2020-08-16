https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Pittsburgh-Cincinnati-Runs-15487788.php Pittsburgh-Cincinnati Runs Published 1:16 pm EDT, Sunday, August 16, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Opinion: The second Congressional district CT GOP disaster 2 School employee pleads not guilty to rape, sodomy after police say she had sex with a student 3 Darien first selectman named to board of Bridgeport youth-based nonprofit 4 Logistics and challenges for high schools moving forward for the fall season 5 Free drive-in movie showing of Shrek Friday in Darien to benefit Person-to-Person 6 August presidential primary in Darien gets low turnout 7 CIAC to pause football activity, meet with Dept. of Health View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.