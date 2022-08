Orioles sixth. Anthony Santander doubles to deep right center field. Ryan Mountcastle grounds out to shallow infield, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Bligh Madris. Terrin Vavra singles to shallow infield. Anthony Santander to third. Ramon Urias singles to shallow left field. Terrin Vavra to second. Anthony Santander scores. Rougned Odor lines out to first base to Bligh Madris. Jorge Mateo grounds out to shallow infield, Oneil Cruz to Bligh Madris.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 1, Pirates 0.