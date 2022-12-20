Pittsburgh 84, Syracuse 82

Federiko 3-6 1-2 7, Burton 3-8 1-1 9, Cummings 7-12 2-2 22, Elliott 4-11 2-2 12, Hinson 9-19 5-7 25, J.Diaz Graham 2-4 4-7 9, Sibande 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 15-21 84.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies