Pittsburgh 28, Houston 21

Recommended Video:

Houston 7 14 0 0 — 21 Pittsburgh 3 14 3 8 — 28

First Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 33, 8:55. Drive: 11 plays, 63 yards, 5:11. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 11 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-10; Conner 13 run; Murray 10-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-3; Roethlisberger 13 pass to Conner; Samuels 1 run on 3rd-and-2. Pittsburgh 3, Houston 0.

Hou_Cobb 28 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 6:01. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 2:54. Key Plays: Carter kick return to Houston 26; Watson 20 pass to Cooks on 3rd-and-3; Watson 17 pass to Fuller. Houston 7, Pittsburgh 3.

Second Quarter

Hou_Da.Johnson 2 run (Fairbairn kick), 11:32. Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 3:58. Key Plays: Watson 20 pass to Da.Johnson; Watson 20 pass to Stills on 3rd-and-6; Watson 9 pass to Fuller on 3rd-and-9. Houston 14, Pittsburgh 3.

Pit_Ebron 10 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 5:05. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:27. Key Plays: McFarland 20 run; Roethlisberger 15 pass to McDonald; Snell 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Roethlisberger 17 pass to Ebron. Houston 14, Pittsburgh 10.

Pit_Smith-Schuster 26 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 1:14. Drive: 7 plays, 63 yards, 1:24. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 6 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-3; Roethlisberger 12 pass to Conner. Pittsburgh 17, Houston 14.

Hou_Fuller 14 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), :24. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 00:50. Key Plays: Watson 18 pass to Cobb; Watson 20 pass to Akins; Watson 15 pass to Cobb. Houston 21, Pittsburgh 17.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 26, 9:54. Drive: 12 plays, 62 yards, 5:06. Key Plays: McCloud kick return to Pittsburgh 30; McFarland 11 run; Conner 2 run on 4th-and-1; Roethlisberger 2 run on 3rd-and-3; Roby 29-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 4th-and-1; Roethlisberger 7 pass to Conner on 3rd-and-15. Houston 21, Pittsburgh 20.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Conner 12 run (Smith-Schuster pass from Roethlisberger), 6:24. Drive: 12 plays, 79 yards, 7:03. Key Plays: Hilton 8 interception return to Pittsburgh 21; Roethlisberger 14 pass to Ebron on 3rd-and-5; Conner 11 run; Snell 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Roethlisberger 14 pass to McDonald on 3rd-and-2. Pittsburgh 28, Houston 21.

A_0.

___

Hou Pit FIRST DOWNS 13 25 Rushing 1 10 Passing 12 13 Penalty 0 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-12 8-18 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 2-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 260 387 Total Plays 47 76 Avg Gain 5.5 5.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 29 169 Rushes 15 38 Avg per rush 1.9 4.4 NET YARDS PASSING 231 218 Sacked-Yds lost 5-33 2-19 Gross-Yds passing 264 237 Completed-Att. 19-27 23-36 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 7.2 5.7 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-2-2 6-5-3 PUNTS-Avg. 6-48.5 4-44.3 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 74 80 Punt Returns 3-17 2-25 Kickoff Returns 3-57 2-47 Interceptions 0-0 1-8 PENALTIES-Yds 4-49 2-14 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 23:09 36:51

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Da.Johnson 13-23, Watson 1-5, Prosise 1-1. Pittsburgh, Conner 18-109, McFarland 6-42, Snell 7-11, Johnson 1-9, Samuels 1-1, Roethlisberger 5-(minus 3).

PASSING_Houston, Watson 19-27-1-264. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 23-36-0-237.

RECEIVING_Houston, Cobb 4-95, Fuller 4-54, Stills 3-35, Cooks 3-23, Akins 2-28, Da.Johnson 2-23, Gillaspia 1-6. Pittsburgh, Ebron 5-52, Washington 5-36, Smith-Schuster 4-43, Conner 4-40, McDonald 3-35, Claypool 1-24, McFarland 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Houston, Carter 2-16, Fuller 1-1. Pittsburgh, McCloud 2-25.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Houston, Carter 3-57. Pittsburgh, McCloud 2-47.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Houston, McKinney 8-3-0, Cunningham 8-2-0, Hargreaves 6-0-0, Murray 5-0-0, Ju.Reid 4-2-0, Mercilus 2-2-0, Hall 2-1-0, Moore 2-1-0, Scarlett 2-1-0, Watkins 2-0-1, L.Johnson 2-0-0, Roby 2-0-0, Watt 1-3-0, Gaines 1-1-0, Omenihu 1-0-1, Dunn 1-0-0, Cole 0-2-0. Pittsburgh, Hilton 7-0-0, Fitzpatrick 5-0-0, T.Watt 4-0-1, Edmunds 4-0-0, Tuitt 2-2-1, Bush 2-2-.5, Heyward 2-1-0, Williams 2-0-1, Haden 2-0-0, Dupree 1-1-1.5, Alualu 1-0-0, Highsmith 1-0-0, Nelson 1-0-0, Wormley 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Houston, None. Pittsburgh, Hilton 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Michael Dolce, LJ Tom Symonette, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Kevin Brown.