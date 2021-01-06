Pitt erases 18-point deficit, beats Syracuse 63-60

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Ithiel Horton scored 14 points, Au’diese Toney made a go-ahead putback with eight seconds left for Pittsburgh's first lead and the shorthanded Panthers erased an 18-point deficit to beat Syracuse 63-60 on Wednesday, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the series.

After Toney put Pittsburgh ahead, Syracuse dribbled across midcourt and called a timeout with 5.2 seconds left. But the Orange then turned it over, Xavier Johnson made two free throws for a three-point lead and Alan Griffin's half-court heave at the buzzer hit the side of the rim.