Pirates spoil Taillon's return to Pittsburgh, top Yanks 5-2 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer July 5, 2022 Updated: July 5, 2022 10:33 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie outfielder Jack Suwinski hit his 14th home run, Daniel Vogelbach added his 11th and the Pittsburgh Pirates spoiled Jameson Taillon's return to PNC Park with a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.
Taillon (9-2), a high draft pick by the Pirates who spent more than a decade in the organization before being traded to New York in January 2021, lost for the first time since April 11. He gave up a solo shot to Vogelbach in the first inning and a two-run homer just over the center-field wall by Suwinski in the fourth. Taillon was pulled with one out in the sixth after allowing five runs and six hits with five strikeouts.