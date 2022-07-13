Pinder's 12th-inning slam lifts A's over Rangers 14-7 LARY BUMP, Associated Press July 13, 2022 Updated: July 13, 2022 12:44 a.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chad Pinder hit a grand slam during an eight-run 12th inning and the Oakland Athletics overcame another homer by Corey Seager to beat the Texas Rangers 14-7 Tuesday night.
Pinder was Texas' automatic runner to open the 12th and scored on Vimael Machin's sacrifice fly off Dennis Santana (3-4). Three more runs scored before Pinder came to bat with the bases loaded, and he hit the first pitch from Kolby Allard into the left-field seats to make it 14-6.