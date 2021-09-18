Pinch-hitter pitcher Gausman sac fly in 11th, SF tops Braves JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer Sep. 18, 2021 Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 1:36 a.m.
1 of8 San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, foreground, slides into home to score the winning run past Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the 11th inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 San Francisco Giants' Kevin Gausman, rear, celebrates with Brandon Belt (9) after hitting a sacrifice fly that scored Brandon Crawford (35) during the 11th inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano, left, celebrates with Curt Casali after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud, left, is congratulated by Dansby Swanson after hitting a three-run home run that scored Adam Duvall, right, and Austin Riley during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinch-hitting pitcher Kevin Gausman lofted a full-count, bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the 11th inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Atlanta Braves 6-5 Friday night to increase their NL West lead.
The Giants, saved when Donovan Solano came off the COVID-19 injured list and connected for a tying, pinch-hit home run with two outs in the ninth, moved two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division race.