HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Quincy Olivari scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds and Max Fiedler scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Owls defeated Southern Miss 76-62 on Saturday.

Carl Pierre scored 17 points, Travis Evee 14 and Chris Mullins had 11 for the Owls (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA) who ended their two-game losing streak.