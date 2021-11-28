Skip to main content
Sports

Phoenix Suns Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 20 33.1 176-384 .458 50-122 76-89 .854 478 23.9
Ayton 14 30.1 100-156 .641 1-5 15-25 .600 216 15.4
Paul 20 31.9 101-214 .472 22-63 66-78 .846 290 14.5
Bridges 20 34.2 105-193 .544 27-69 21-25 .840 258 12.9
Kaminsky 9 20.1 36-66 .545 5-15 18-20 .900 95 10.6
McGee 20 16.4 90-136 .662 0-0 24-38 .632 204 10.2
Payne 15 17.7 49-129 .380 16-55 31-38 .816 145 9.7
Crowder 20 27.9 59-157 .376 35-107 20-24 .833 173 8.7
Johnson 20 22.1 60-148 .405 36-93 14-19 .737 170 8.5
Shamet 19 18.3 43-112 .384 32-83 18-22 .818 136 7.2
Payton 6 13.8 16-30 .533 0-1 4-8 .500 36 6.0
Nader 14 10.4 12-35 .343 4-14 6-10 .600 34 2.4
Smith 6 5.3 4-11 .364 0-2 5-5 1.000 13 2.2
Hutchison 3 3.0 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 2 0.7
Wainright 3 2.3 1-3 .333 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
TEAM 20 240.0 853-1775 .481 228-630 318-401 .793 2252 112.6
OPPONENTS 20 240.0 783-1803 .434 238-703 296-395 .749 2100 105.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 17 84 101 5.0 93 4.7 48 0 19 56 5
Ayton 42 119 161 11.5 17 1.2 39 0 12 24 8
Paul 6 76 82 4.1 202 10.1 38 0 39 46 6
Bridges 15 64 79 4.0 37 1.9 46 0 27 14 12
Kaminsky 11 30 41 4.6 13 1.4 14 0 8 5 7
McGee 46 99 145 7.2 13 .7 51 0 7 32 19
Payne 5 33 38 2.5 43 2.9 25 0 10 22 4
Crowder 10 83 93 4.6 29 1.5 46 0 26 16 10
Johnson 6 57 63 3.2 23 1.2 28 0 14 12 4
Shamet 5 41 46 2.4 30 1.6 17 0 6 9 2
Payton 5 14 19 3.2 17 2.8 8 0 3 7 0
Nader 4 23 27 1.9 7 .5 20 0 8 11 4
Smith 4 10 14 2.3 0 .0 3 0 1 1 1
Hutchison 0 4 4 1.3 1 .3 1 0 0 3 0
Wainright 1 1 2 .7 1 .3 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 177 738 915 45.8 526 26.3 385 0 180 269 82
OPPONENTS 221 712 933 46.6 441 22.1 384 1 150 314 65
