Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 66 36.0 581-1196 .486 136-375 433-473 .915 1731 26.2
Ayton 34 33.1 289-523 .553 3-10 62-82 .756 643 18.9
Oubre 56 34.5 373-826 .452 108-307 192-246 .780 1046 18.7
Rubio 61 31.4 274-661 .415 73-202 189-219 .863 810 13.3
Baynes 42 22.2 183-381 .480 59-168 56-75 .747 481 11.5
Payne 4 20.0 19-35 .543 8-15 0-0 .000 46 11.5
Saric 62 24.8 234-502 .466 77-224 99-117 .846 644 10.4
Kaminsky 36 21.1 132-295 .447 40-119 61-90 .678 365 10.1
Bridges 69 27.7 224-439 .510 60-173 93-111 .838 601 8.7
C.Johnson 53 21.4 155-367 .422 99-254 42-53 .792 451 8.5
T.Johnson 31 16.6 65-171 .380 24-83 24-32 .750 178 5.7
Diallo 45 10.4 89-137 .650 1-2 32-37 .865 211 4.7
Carter 54 15.5 87-222 .392 50-130 23-27 .852 247 4.6
Okobo 54 13.1 72-181 .398 25-71 46-67 .687 215 4.0
Jerome 29 10.9 37-107 .346 13-48 11-14 .786 98 3.4
Lecque 4 6.5 4-10 .400 0-4 2-2 1.000 10 2.5
Bolden 3 11.0 2-8 .250 0-3 2-2 1.000 6 2.0
Owens 3 5.0 1-5 .200 0-2 2-2 1.000 4 1.3
Harper 3 2.7 1-4 .250 0-2 0-0 .000 2 0.7
TEAM 69 241.1 2822-6070 .465 776-2192 1369-1649 .830 7789 112.9
OPPONENTS 69 241.1 2850-6022 .473 801-2201 1345-1711 .786 7846 113.7

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 27 246 273 4.1 434 6.6 206 1 47 257 16
Ayton 135 262 397 11.7 65 1.9 108 0 24 77 57
Oubre 67 294 361 6.4 85 1.5 192 0 71 83 40
Rubio 44 238 282 4.6 531 8.7 155 0 91 163 9
Baynes 71 166 237 5.6 67 1.6 141 0 10 50 23
Payne 1 12 13 3.2 9 2.3 8 0 5 4 2
Saric 94 280 374 6.0 114 1.8 147 0 35 82 15
Kaminsky 33 139 172 4.8 74 2.1 73 0 13 37 10
Bridges 61 213 274 4.0 123 1.8 153 0 99 69 42
C.Johnson 46 128 174 3.3 63 1.2 82 0 33 31 16
T.Johnson 10 42 52 1.7 50 1.6 43 0 12 24 8
Diallo 29 99 128 2.8 22 .5 54 0 10 30 12
Carter 25 80 105 1.9 74 1.4 81 0 42 31 13
Okobo 16 72 88 1.6 113 2.1 53 0 24 38 4
Jerome 6 36 42 1.4 43 1.5 28 0 14 18 3
Lecque 0 0 0 .0 2 .5 2 0 0 1 0
Bolden 3 5 8 2.7 0 .0 6 0 2 0 2
Owens 2 1 3 1.0 0 .0 1 0 1 0 0
Harper 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 670 2313 2983 43.2 1869 27.1 1533 1 533 1033 272
OPPONENTS 631 2376 3007 43.6 1626 23.6 1571 2 552 1088 382