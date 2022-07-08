Phoenix 84, New York 81

Howard 5-12 5-6 16, Johannes 1-6 0-0 2, Dolson 7-9 2-2 16, Dangerfield 1-3 0-0 2, Ionescu 7-18 4-4 22, Onyenwere 1-4 0-0 2, Richards 2-6 0-0 4, Xu 2-6 1-2 5, Whitcomb 4-7 2-2 12. Totals 30-71 14-16 81.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended