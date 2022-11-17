Phoenix 130, Golden State 119

D.Green 3-3 2-2 9, Wiggins 5-11 0-0 14, Looney 5-6 0-0 10, Curry 17-28 9-9 50, Thompson 6-17 4-4 19, Lamb 3-7 0-0 7, J.Green 1-7 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 2-7 0-0 6, Moody 0-1 0-0 0, Poole 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 42-92 17-17 119.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute