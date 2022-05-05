Phoenix 129, Dallas 109

Bullock 5-9 2-3 16, Finney-Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 1-2 2-2 4, Brunson 3-12 2-2 9, Doncic 13-22 4-5 35, Bertans 3-7 0-0 9, Chriss 1-2 3-4 5, Kleber 3-6 3-3 9, Brown 1-3 1-1 3, Burke 1-3 0-0 3, Dinwiddie 3-10 3-4 11, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 36-79 20-24 109.
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
- Wave by the numbers: Darien track stars and hockey rivals
- Demark’s gold leads Darien girls track to Class L runner-up...
Recommended