Phoenix 119, L.A. Lakers 115

Bridges 1-8 2-2 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Ayton 3-12 1-2 7, Booker 7-20 5-5 22, Paul 5-11 2-2 13, Craig 3-6 0-0 6, Wainright 0-2 0-0 0, Saric 4-7 3-4 12, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4 5-6 7, Landale 5-8 2-3 14, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 4-8 2-2 11, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Shamet 6-11 4-5 21, Washington Jr. 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 39-105 28-33 119.
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships