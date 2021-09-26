Phils' 5-game win streak ended by Pirates; Atlanta on deck ANTHONY SANFILIPPO, Associated Press Sep. 26, 2021 Updated: Sep. 26, 2021 6:16 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies starter Hans Crouse gave up a home run to Cole Tucker on his first major league pitch and Philadelphia’s playoff hopes took a hit Sunday with a 6-0 loss to Max Kranick and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Phillies, who had won five in a row, began the day trailing NL East-leading Atlanta by 1 1/2 games. Philadelphia visits the Braves for a three-game series starting Tuesday night.
