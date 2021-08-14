Phillies lose no-hit bid, capitalize on Reds blunders, 6-1 AARON BRACY, Associated Press Aug. 14, 2021 Updated: Aug. 14, 2021 8:30 p.m.
1 of8 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Matt Moore throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Philadelphia Phillies' Brad Miller scores on a single by Travis Jankowski, before Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) can make the tag during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson runs home after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera runs to first on a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Moore and the Phillies bullpen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Bryce Harper hit a Little League homer and Philadelphia two-hit the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 Saturday.
Moore (2-3) threw six scoreless innings but was pulled after 76 pitches. Hector Neris pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts before Archie Bradley allowed Tyler Stephenson’s homer leading off the eighth.