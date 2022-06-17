Phillies beat Nats 5-3 in DH opener for 13th win in 15 games PATRICK STEVENS, Associated Press June 17, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper had three hits against his old team, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the skidding Washington Nationals 5-3 Friday in a doubleheader opener for their 13th win in 15 games.
Nick Castellanos drove in two runs and scored another for the Phillies, who improved to 12-2 under interim manager Rob Thomson. Philadelphia's 10-game winning streak against the Nationals is its longest against the franchise since 10 in a row against 1991 Montreal Expos.
Written By
PATRICK STEVENS