https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-Toronto-Runs-15452854.php Philadelphia-Toronto Runs Published 3:13 pm EDT, Sunday, August 2, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Police: ‘Numerous’ gunshots fired from car in Darien 2 Pond Weed House: 200-year old Darien house’s history to be preserved 3 Series of shootings under investigation in Norwalk, Darien 4 Opinion: Darien’s teachers’ union expresses concerns with district’s reopening plan 5 Possible tornado touchdown in Litchfield County 6 Sunday is last day! Darien Scouts hold benefit auction offering family fun 7 Burger joint closes after 10 years on Norwalk strip View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.