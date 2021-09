Phillies second. J.T. Realmuto singles to shallow right field. Didi Gregorius flies out to left field to Jeff McNeil. J.T. Realmuto to third. Freddy Galvis out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. J.T. Realmuto scores. Brad Miller strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Mets 0.

Mets fourth. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow left field. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging. Pete Alonso hit by pitch. Brandon Nimmo to second. Michael Conforto walks. Pete Alonso to second. Brandon Nimmo to third. Javier Baez singles to shallow right field. Michael Conforto to second. Pete Alonso to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. Jeff McNeil lines out to left center field to Odubel Herrera. James McCann lines out to shortstop to Didi Gregorius.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Phillies 1, Mets 1.

Phillies fifth. Freddy Galvis grounds out to shallow infield, Taijuan Walker to Pete Alonso. Brad Miller homers to center field. Matt Vierling grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Zack Wheeler called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2, Mets 1.

Phillies seventh. J.T. Realmuto flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Didi Gregorius walks. Freddy Galvis walks. Didi Gregorius to second. Brad Miller singles to shallow left field. Freddy Galvis to second. Didi Gregorius to third. Matt Vierling out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Michael Conforto. Didi Gregorius scores. Matt Joyce pinch-hitting for Jose Alvarado. Matt Joyce strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 3, Mets 1.

Phillies eighth. Odubel Herrera doubles to right field. Jean Segura singles to shallow left field. Odubel Herrera to third. Bryce Harper flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Didi Gregorius doubles to center field. Jean Segura to third. Odubel Herrera scores. Freddy Galvis flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 4, Mets 1.

Mets eighth. Francisco Lindor doubles to deep right center field. Pete Alonso grounds out to shallow left field, Didi Gregorius to Brad Miller. Michael Conforto doubles. Francisco Lindor scores. Javier Baez called out on strikes. Kevin Pillar doubles to center field. Michael Conforto scores. James McCann strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 4, Mets 3.