Marlins first. Jon Berti strikes out swinging. Miguel Rojas singles to right field. Brian Anderson singles to shallow left field. Nick Fortes singles to center field. Brian Anderson to second. JJ Bleday singles to deep right field. Nick Fortes out at second. Brian Anderson scores.

1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 1, Phillies 0.

Phillies sixth. Edmundo Sosa strikes out swinging. Bryce Harper homers to center field. J.T. Realmuto homers to center field. Alec Bohm grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Lewin Diaz. Bryson Stott singles to shallow right field. Jean Segura doubles to deep center field. Bryson Stott scores. Matt Vierling pinch-hitting for Nick Maton. Matt Vierling grounds out to first base to Lewin Diaz.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 3, Marlins 1.

Phillies seventh. Brandon Marsh singles to right field. Kyle Schwarber reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brandon Marsh out at second. Edmundo Sosa strikes out on a foul tip. Bryce Harper walks. Kyle Schwarber to second. J.T. Realmuto homers to right field. Bryce Harper scores. Kyle Schwarber scores. Alec Bohm grounds out to third base, Jordan Groshans to Lewin Diaz.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 6, Marlins 1.