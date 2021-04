Phillies first. Andrew McCutchen strikes out swinging. Rhys Hoskins called out on strikes. Bryce Harper homers to center field. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to C.J. Cron.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Rockies 0.

Phillies third. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow left field, Josh Fuentes to C.J. Cron. Rhys Hoskins flies out to deep left field to Raimel Tapia. Bryce Harper homers to center field. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2, Rockies 0.

Rockies fourth. Ryan McMahon singles to center field. C.J. Cron singles to shallow center field. Ryan McMahon to second. Yonathan Daza out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Chase Anderson to Rhys Hoskins. C.J. Cron to second. Ryan McMahon to third. Josh Fuentes out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Mickey Moniak. C.J. Cron to third. Ryan McMahon scores. Dom Nunez walks. Jon Gray singles to center field. Dom Nunez to second. C.J. Cron scores. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Jon Gray to third. Dom Nunez scores. Garrett Hampson walks. Trevor Story homers to left field. Garrett Hampson scores. Raimel Tapia scores. Jon Gray scores. Ryan McMahon walks. C.J. Cron singles to left center field. Ryan McMahon to third. Yonathan Daza lines out to right field to Bryce Harper.

7 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 7, Phillies 2.

Rockies fifth. Josh Fuentes singles to shallow infield. Dom Nunez triples to deep left field. Josh Fuentes scores. Jon Gray strikes out swinging. Raimel Tapia grounds out to shallow right field, Rhys Hoskins to Spencer Howard. Dom Nunez scores. Garrett Hampson called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 9, Phillies 2.

Rockies sixth. Trevor Story strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon walks. C.J. Cron singles to center field. Ryan McMahon to third. Yonathan Daza singles to center field. C.J. Cron to second. Ryan McMahon scores. Josh Fuentes flies out to deep center field to Mickey Moniak. Dom Nunez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 10, Phillies 2.

Rockies eighth. Trevor Story singles to right field. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron homers to center field. Trevor Story scores. Yonathan Daza grounds out to shallow infield, Bailey Falter to Brad Miller. Josh Fuentes singles to shallow left field. Dom Nunez called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 12, Phillies 2.