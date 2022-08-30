Philadelphia-Arizona Runs

Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber flies out to deep right field to Corbin Carroll. Rhys Hoskins singles to center field. Alec Bohm singles to left field. Rhys Hoskins to second. Bryce Harper doubles to right field. Alec Bohm to third. Rhys Hoskins scores. J.T. Realmuto reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Bryce Harper to third. Alec Bohm scores. Fielding error by Geraldo Perdomo. Jean Segura reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. J.T. Realmuto to third. Bryce Harper out at home.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Phillies 2, Diamondbacks 0.