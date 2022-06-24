Philadelphia 6, San Diego 2

|Philadelphia
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Nola c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alfaro dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Azocar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stott 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|015
|000
|—
|6
|San Diego
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2