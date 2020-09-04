Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Philadelphia 2 1 1 0 1 — 5 N.Y. Islanders 1 3 0 0 0 — 4

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Hayes 4 (Konecny, Hagg), 10:16. 2, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 2 (Voracek, Sanheim), 11:52. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Brassard 2 (Nelson, Toews), 16:33. Penalties_Grant, Phi (Delay of Game), 3:05; Aube-Kubel, Phi (Slashing), 14:30.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 4 (Clutterbuck), 1:24. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 7 (Barzal, Eberle), 3:06 (pp). 6, Philadelphia, Raffl 4 (Provorov, Aube-Kubel), 13:21. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 5 (Brassard), 19:30. Penalties_Philadelphia bench, served by Aube-Kubel (Delay of Game), 1:24; Pelech, NYI (Tripping), 3:42.

Third Period_8, Philadelphia, Laughton 5 (Giroux), 9:53. Penalties_Cizikas, NYI (Tripping), 4:09; Hayes, Phi (Slashing), 7:50; Braun, Phi (Tripping), 17:18.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Brassard, NYI (Slashing), 9:39; Eberle, NYI (Delay of Game), 18:00; Sanheim, Phi (Hooking), 18:42.

Overtime(2)_9, Philadelphia, Provorov 3 (Hayes), 15:03. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 5-8-4-6-8_31. N.Y. Islanders 10-18-14-9-2_53.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 6.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 9-4-0 (53 shots-49 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 9-2-2 (31-26).

A_0 (18,819). T_3:53.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Michel Cormier.