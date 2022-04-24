Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh 0 0 1 \u2014 1 Philadelphia 1 1 2 \u2014 4 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Frost 5 (Cates, Tippett), 15:49. Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Cates 4 (Yandle, Frost), 6:49. Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Cates 5 (Provorov, Yandle), 9:38 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Crosby 31 (Malkin, Guentzel), 16:27. 5, Philadelphia, Konecny 16 (Hayes, Hogberg), 17:26 (en). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 14-13-11_38. Philadelphia 15-11-17_43. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Philadelphia 1 of 3. Goalies_Pittsburgh, Domingue 1-1-0 (42 shots-39 saves). Philadelphia, Jones 12-17-3 (38-37). A_18,601 (19,543). T_2:37. Referees_Chris Lee, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Mark Shewchyk.