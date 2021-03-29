Philadelphia 4, Buffalo 3

Philadelphia 0 0 3 1 — 4 Buffalo 1 2 0 0 — 3 First Period_1, Buffalo, Jokiharju 2 (Okposo, Lazar), 17:41. Second Period_2, Buffalo, Eakin 2 (Sheahan, Rieder), 2:10. 3, Buffalo, Montour 2 (Hall, Thompson), 12:43. Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Hayes 11 (Sanheim), 1:50. 5, Philadelphia, Giroux 9 (Voracek, Couturier), 10:51. 6, Philadelphia, Couturier 10 (Giroux, Provorov), 18:31. Overtime_7, Philadelphia, Provorov 5 (Konecny), 0:42. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-12-15-1_36. Buffalo 13-9-10-0_32. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 2. Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 9-4-1 (32 shots-29 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 5-5-3 (36-32). A_0 (19,070). T_2:31. Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Dan Kelly, Trent Knorr. More for youSportsFoul no-call in final seconds decides UConn-Baylor Elite...By Dan BrechlinSportsUConn football shutdown spring practices due to COVID casesBy Maggie Vanoni