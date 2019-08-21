https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-3-Boston-2-14365415.php
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
|Philadelphia
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Hoskins dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Realmuto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Owings pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Travis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Hernández 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Philadelphia
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Boston
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
DP_Philadelphia 1, Boston 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Boston 3. 2B_Harper (31), Segura (29), Vázquez (20), Bogaerts (43). HR_Bradley Jr. (15). SB_Betts (13), Haseley (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Nola W,12-3
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Álvarez H,9
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morin H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris S,22-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|Johnson L,1-2
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Walden
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Johnson, Barnes.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:17. A_37,712 (37,731).
View Comments