Philadelphia 118, Golden State 106

DiVincenzo 6-13 0-0 17, Kuminga 3-8 0-0 7, Looney 6-8 2-2 14, Poole 10-20 5-6 29, Thompson 4-17 1-1 12, Baldwin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Lamb 2-6 0-0 6, J.Green 0-2 1-2 1, Jerome 4-10 0-0 9, Wiseman 3-5 0-0 6, Moody 1-4 0-0 3, Rollins 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 39-94 11-13 106.

PHILADELPHIA (118)

Thybulle 1-3 0-0 3, Tucker 3-5 0-0 7, Embiid 11-23 10-12 34, Harden 8-15 7-9 27, Melton 7-14 0-0 17, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 3-12 3-3 11, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, Milton 3-6 4-6 11, House Jr. 2-4 1-1 6. Totals 39-85 25-31 118.

Golden State 38 19 24 25 106
Philadelphia 33 22 33 30 118

3-Point Goals_Golden State 17-43 (DiVincenzo 5-8, Poole 4-9, Thompson 3-8, Lamb 2-6, Jerome 1-2, Kuminga 1-4, Moody 1-4, J.Green 0-2), Philadelphia 15-38 (Harden 4-8, Melton 3-8, Embiid 2-3, Niang 2-8, Milton 1-2, House Jr. 1-3, Thybulle 1-3, Tucker 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 48 (Looney 11), Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 13). Assists_Golden State 31 (Looney 9), Philadelphia 23 (Harden 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 21, Philadelphia 13. A_20,567 (20,478)

