Philadelphia 115, Brooklyn 106

Durant 9-14 2-2 20, O'Neale 4-4 0-0 11, Claxton 6-7 0-0 12, Irving 10-18 1-1 23, Simmons 4-7 3-6 11, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, J.Harris 1-8 0-0 3, Sharpe 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 5-12 2-2 14, Duke Jr. 1-3 0-1 2, Mills 1-3 0-0 3, Sumner 3-3 1-1 7, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-80 9-13 106.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute