Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7

Philadelphia New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 10 13 10 Totals 39 7 14 7 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 McNeil 3b 5 1 2 0 Segura ss 4 2 2 1 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 0 Dickerson lf 5 0 1 2 Conforto rf 5 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 0 Ramos c 4 2 3 3 Kingery cf 4 1 1 2 Canó 2b 3 1 1 2 Haseley rf 2 1 1 1 J.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 Gosselin ph 1 1 1 1 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 1 Rodríguez rf 1 1 0 0 Rosario ss 5 0 3 0 Franco 3b 5 1 2 2 Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 Knapp c 3 1 1 0 Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Avilán p 0 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 Pirela ph 1 0 1 0 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Zamora p 0 0 0 0 Morin p 0 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 1 1 Harper ph 0 0 0 1 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 Parker p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 001 123 300 — 10 New York 300 012 100 — 7

E_McNeil (7). DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 14. 2B_Hoskins 2 (30), Franco (15), Ramos (16). HR_Haseley (4), Franco (16), Kingery (18), Ramos (14), Canó (12). SB_Kingery (12), Hernández 2 (9), Segura (8). SF_Segura (3), Canó (2). S_Kingery (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Velasquez 4 1-3 6 4 4 4 5 Hughes 0 0 0 0 1 0 Suárez W,5-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Álvarez H,12 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 Morin H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Parker 1 2 1 1 1 1 Vincent H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Neris S,24-30 1 2 0 0 0 2

New York Syndergaard 5 6 4 4 1 5 Sewald L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Avilán 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 Wilson 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 Bashlor 0 1 1 1 3 0 Zamora 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Bashlor pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Velasquez (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_4:29. A_30,264 (41,922).