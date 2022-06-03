Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hoskins (9). 3B_Maton (1). HR_Schwarber 2 (14), Stott (1), Harper 2 (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Silseth L,1-2 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 1 Barria 4 5 6 6 2 2 Wantz 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Philadelphia Eflin W,2-4 8 5 0 0 1 6 Norwood 1 0 0 0 0 2

Barria pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Barria (Realmuto). WP_Silseth.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:41. A_28,721 (42,792).