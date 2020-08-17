https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-1-Montreal-0-15488458.php
Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0
Recommended Video:
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Voracek 2 (Hagg, Giroux), 5:21.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-6-6_20. Montreal 5-8-10_23.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 6; Montreal 0 of 3.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 4-1-0 (23 shots-23 saves). Montreal, Price 4-3-0 (20-19).
A_0 (18,819). T_2:35.
Referees_Francis Charron, Chris Lee. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Michel Cormier.
View Comments